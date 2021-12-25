After light snowfall, Gulmarg freezes at minus 6.5 degrees C

Srinagar: While the minimum temperature in Srinagar remained above the freezing point on Saturday, ski-resort Gulmarg recorded minus 6.5 as the minimum temperature during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
The MeT office has forecast moderate to heavy rain, snow between December 26 and 28 in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
An official of the Met Department said the minimum temperature remained above the freezing point in some other places of the Kashmir Valley. Srinagar recorded 1.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 5.1 degrees Celsius and Drass town of Ladakh had minus 17.5 degrees Celsius, Leh minus 10.5 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 6.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum during intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Jammu city registered 7.6, Katra 7.2, Batote 1.7, Banihal 3 and Bhaderwah minus 0.2 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.