After losing hand, Kupwara boy does not lose hope

Kupwara: After losing his right hand in a mysterious blast in childhood, a boy in Kupwara district did not lose hope.
With his hardwork and support from his family and teachers, the boy qualified JEE advanced this year and secured admission in IIT Delhi.
Musaib Gani Pir, a 17 year old boy from Reddi Chowkibal a remote village in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, had lost his right hand in 2010 when he was studying in 3rd standard in a nearby government school.
Musaib remained hospitalised for several months. After joining back to school in his village, he did not know how to write. But credit goes to his teachers who encouraged him and made him learn to write with left hand.
For Musaib writing with left hand was not an easy task and it took him several years to master the art.
Musaib has remained a brilliant student and was optimistic to crack this most difficult examination for engineering at national level. In his maiden attempt, he got success and qualified JEE Advance with 11th rank in Person with Disability (PwD) category at all India level this year.
Musaib son of a Masjid Imam studied in government schools. He passed his 10th class with 453 marks, and 12th with 422 marks from Boys Government Higher Secondary School Panzgam.
"After 12th, I qualified for government sponsored coaching and for almost one year I remained stationed in a rented room in Srinagar where I did all the hard work needed to crack this examination," he told Greater Kashmir.
Musaib said that with firm dedication one can easily qualify any competitive examination. He added that mock tests helped him to crack the JEE Advanced easily.
"My parents have always been supportive through out my journey and I am much happy to have lived upto their expectations. My parents have suffered much and it is now my turn to pay them back after the completion of my degree," he said.