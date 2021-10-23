After losing hand, Kupwara boy does not lose hope

Kupwara: After losing his right hand in a mysterious blast in childhood, a boy in Kupwara district did not lose hope.

With his hardwork and support from his family and teachers, the boy qualified JEE advanced this year and secured admission in IIT Delhi.

Musaib Gani Pir, a 17 year old boy from Reddi Chowkibal a remote village in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, had lost his right hand in 2010 when he was studying in 3rd standard in a nearby government school.