After purple revolution, farmers now reap benefits of marigold cultivation in Bhadarwah

Bhadarwah: After successful venturing into exotic lavender farming, which brought purple revolution in Bhadarwah, now it is the turn of marigold which is rapidly changing the fortunes of about 500 families.

With this, the farmers are not only flourishing but also making Prime Minister's dream of doubling farmers income true in real sense.

The purple revolution had helped around 1,000 families during Covid lockdown to earn their livelihood and providing others job during the pandemic .

500 families in Kellar Valley of Bhadarwah have switched from traditional maize and paddy to growing of different shades of yellow coloured marigold in a big way and are exporting at 200 quintals a day to the city of temples- Jammu since June this year.

The farmers are happy over their decision in the backdrop of ever increasing demand. This is because during the summers the supply from plains gets dried up from May to November due to hot weather. In the same period yellow flowers start blooming in the hills of Bhadarwah which has comparatively cold climatic conditions there by making to the demand.

The yellow coloured marigold flower is a key ingredient of all festivals of Hindu religion. Jammu being the city of temples with a footfall of hundreds of devotees every day, there is huge demand of the flower used in every pooja (worship).

The flower growers of Gajoth Panchayat in Kellar Valley who alone supply 100 quintals of marigold every day claimed that after switching to marigold farming their income has increased four times. They are happy over their decision as they are not only fulfilling PM's dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat but have also doubled their income well before the set deadline of 2022.