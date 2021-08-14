After student protest, SKUAST-K to hold UG, PG exams online

Notably, the Greater Kashmir also reported about the aggrieved students' complaint that the varsity administration had decided to schedule the exam in offline mode, amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The academic council, while taking note of the grievances of the students, has now reversed its decision to conduct the exams in offline mode.

“The End Term Examination (Spring Semester-2021) for all UG /PG Degree Programmes (excluding BVSc&AH) shall be conducted by the respective Faculties/Colleges internally in online mode,” reads a notice issued by the Registrar SKUAST-K.

The University has further decided that the deans of the respective subject matter faculties and concerned course instructors will conduct the examinations strictly in accordance with the Academic Calendar bearing No.AU/Acad/AC-01 /2021 /2040-80 April 4 of 2021.

“Further the mode of conduct of Annual Professional Examination- 2021 in respect of BVSc&AH Degree Programme, as may be decided, shall be notified separately,” the university notice reads.

Notably, the in-charge Vice Chancellor (VC) SKUAST-K Dr. JP Sharma, who is also the VC SKUAST-Jammu had decided to conduct an online exam of students for intermediate semesters. However, the varsity had scheduled to hold offline exams of students which left the students aghast.

Now, the University's decision to hold exams of SKUAST-K students in online mode has been welcomed by the students saying that it was a sigh of relief for them.