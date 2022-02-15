After winter break IUST will reopen today

Awantipora: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) will reopen tomorrow after the winter break.

According to a press note, the university has decided to resume offline course work in all departments, centres and colleges with effect from February 21 in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir government directive to educational institutions in the UT.

It is worth noting that the University began offline teaching and examinations on campus in October 2021, but shifted to online teaching during the winter break.