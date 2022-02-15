After winter break IUST will reopen today
Awantipora: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) will reopen tomorrow after the winter break.
According to a press note, the university has decided to resume offline course work in all departments, centres and colleges with effect from February 21 in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir government directive to educational institutions in the UT.
It is worth noting that the University began offline teaching and examinations on campus in October 2021, but shifted to online teaching during the winter break.
During a meeting chaired by Prof Shakil A Romshoo, Vice Chancellor, IUST, it was resolved that all the faculty members of the University will resume their duties on February 16, though online teaching will continue as usual untill offline classwork resumes from February 21.
Furthermore, all the Principals and departmental Heads were instructed to ensure that COVID Appropriate Behaviour is e strictly enforced in campus in accordance with all appropriate protocols, UGC guidelines and government advisories.
Only students who have had both the vaccinations doses will be permitted in the classrooms, and the university has established a system for random testing and screening of the students, faculty and other staff to prevent the spread of COVID on campus.