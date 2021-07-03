‘Aged PaK national nabbed along LoC in Poonch’

Rajouri: An aged man reportedly hailing from a village of Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) has been detained on the Line of Control (LoC) while he was trying to infiltrate into this side from Poonch sector, officials said.
Officials said that Friday night, Army soldiers manning the LoC in Gulpur area of Poonch witnessed suspicious movement after which an operation was launched and an infiltrator intercepted.
“He was detained from the spot and shifted to an Army camp,” the officials said.
They said that the infiltrator was unarmed and had been put under questioning.
“He has been identified as 65-years-old Muhammad Javed, son of Muhammad Sajjad of Chopar, PaK,” the officials said.
They said that further investigation and legal formalities were going on into the matter.