Aggrieved landowners in Budgam move SC against Govt decision to pay compensation as per repealed law

Srinagar: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to J&K government after a petition was filed by landowners in Budgam district who are agitating against the government decision to pay them compensation as per a land acquisition law that was repealed after abrogation of Article 370.
The aggrieved landowners from Wathoora in Budgam had moved an appeal against the J&K High Court’s division bench order dated November 16, 2022 wherein the court had directed the authorities to pass a fresh award in Srinagar Ring Road construction case, but the assessment of the compensation was to be made as per J&K Land Acquisition Act Samvat 1990 which was repealed after abrogation of article 370.
Landowners allege that the J&K government also didn’t adhere to the provisions of the said order and preferred to challenge the order in the Supreme Court through an SLP which is yet to be listed there.
Details available reveal that Supreme Court bench of Justice A.S. Bopana and Justice Sanjay Kumar on Monday heard the counsel of the petitioners, senior advocate Anitha Shenoy and Srishti Agnihotri, Advocate on Record (AOR) in the case of Special Leave Petition-SLP titled Gulzar Ahmad Akhoon and others v/s UT of J&K and others.
The SC bench, in its order, condoned the delay in filing of the SLP and issued notice to the respondents (Govt of J&K and others).
Counsel for the petitioners, Shenoy requested that National Highway Authority of India -NHAI to be impleaded as party in the case and the court allowed the same.
The J&K High Court on November 16, 2022 had directed the Collector Land Acquisition, Budgam to pass a fresh award in Wathoora as the petitioners had challenged the award passed in 2021 at a time when the central land acquisition law was already extended to J&K.