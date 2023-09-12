Aggrieved landowners in Budgam move SC against Govt decision to pay compensation as per repealed law

Srinagar: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to J&K government after a petition was filed by landowners in Budgam district who are agitating against the government decision to pay them compensation as per a land acquisition law that was repealed after abrogation of Article 370.

The aggrieved landowners from Wathoora in Budgam had moved an appeal against the J&K High Court’s division bench order dated November 16, 2022 wherein the court had directed the authorities to pass a fresh award in Srinagar Ring Road construction case, but the assessment of the compensation was to be made as per J&K Land Acquisition Act Samvat 1990 which was repealed after abrogation of article 370.

Landowners allege that the J&K government also didn’t adhere to the provisions of the said order and preferred to challenge the order in the Supreme Court through an SLP which is yet to be listed there.