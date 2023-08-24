Agriculture offers growth opportunities to farmers, agripreneurs: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that agriculture and allied sectors offer growth opportunities to the farmers and agripreneurs.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the joint session of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Indian Agricultural Universities Association at Shalimar Campus of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K), the LG said, “J&K’s agriculture and allied sectors powered by Holistic Agriculture Development Programme are offering multi-fold growth opportunities to our farmers and agripreneurs.”

The session was attended by the vice chancellors of various universities, experts from India, and young leaders from nine countries and deliberations were held on redefining agricultural education to leadership, entrepreneurship, employment, and discovery.