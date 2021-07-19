Ahead of Eid, essentials sold at exorbitant prices in Kupwara

Kupwara: People across north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Monday complained about overpricing of essentials ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

People have alleged that ahead of Eid, wholesalers and retailers have resorted to overpricing.

Many consumers complained of a sudden rise in the prices of mutton, chicken, cow milk, curd, cheese and vegetables.

According to the consumers, mutton is being sold at Rs 600 to Rs 650 against the government approved rate of Rs 535 per kg.

“Against the government approved rate of Rs 140 per kg for chicken, it is being sold at Rs 170 per kg,” said a local from Kupwara.

A civil society member of Handwara said that vegetables have also witnessed a steep rise in price.

“Few days before vegetables were being sold Rs 20 to 30 per kg less than what they are being sold now,” he said.

People also complained about sacrificial animals being sold at exorbitant rates.