Ahead of Eid, essentials sold at exorbitant prices in Kupwara
Kupwara: People across north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Monday complained about overpricing of essentials ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.
People have alleged that ahead of Eid, wholesalers and retailers have resorted to overpricing.
Many consumers complained of a sudden rise in the prices of mutton, chicken, cow milk, curd, cheese and vegetables.
According to the consumers, mutton is being sold at Rs 600 to Rs 650 against the government approved rate of Rs 535 per kg.
“Against the government approved rate of Rs 140 per kg for chicken, it is being sold at Rs 170 per kg,” said a local from Kupwara.
A civil society member of Handwara said that vegetables have also witnessed a steep rise in price.
“Few days before vegetables were being sold Rs 20 to 30 per kg less than what they are being sold now,” he said.
People also complained about sacrificial animals being sold at exorbitant rates.
People alleged that the rates provided by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs were not being adhered on the ground.
Assistant Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs KupwaraMudasir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the department had taken the complainants seriously and till now several FIRs had been lodged against the erring shopkeepers and thousands of rupees had been recovered as fine from them.
“We collected Rs 18,000 as fine from the erring shopkeepers across the district on Monday,” he said.
Ahmad said that the drive would continue so that a check is maintained on the price of essential commodities ahead of Eid.
He said that the rate for broiler chicken had been fixed at Rs 140 per kg and whosoever would be found selling chicken beyond Rs 140 would be dealt according to the law.