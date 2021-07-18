Ahead of Eid, essentials sold at exorbitant prices in south Kashmir

Pulwama: Ahead of Eid-ul -Adha, the profiteers in south Kashmir are selling essential commodities at exorbitant rates.
Many consumers from Shopian, Pulwama, Anantang and Kulgam districts complained of a sudden rise in the prices of mutton, chicken and vegetables.
According to the consumers, mutton in entire south Kashmir is sold at Rs 600 to Rs 630 per kg against the government-fixed rate of Rs 535 per kg.
"The government fixed rates have gone for a toss. The meat is sold at Rs 600 per kg and even at Rs 630 per kg at some places," said Muhammad Aamir, a consumer from Pulwama.
The consumers from Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam districts echoed the same views.
"The mutton dealers are overcharging consumers by Rs 70 to Rs 100 per kg," said Salman Mushtaq, a consumer fromAnantnag'sSarnal area.
The prices of chicken and vegetables too have gone up.
"Chicken is sold at Rs 170 per kg instead of Rs 140 per kg," said Javed Ahmad Bhat of Shopian.
He said that the prices of beans, tomatoes and other vegetables have also increased.
Many consumers also complained about the exorbitant rates of sacrificial animals.
"There is hardly any check on the prices of sacrificial animals," said Mushtaq Ahmad of Kulgam.
As per an order issued by Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Kashmir, Abdul Saleem Mir, the rate for 'Delhi Walla' and 'Merino Cross' varieties of sheep have been fixed at Rs 285 per kg while the 'Bakerwal' and 'Kashmiri' varieties should be sold at Rs 270 per kg.
An official from the department said that strict action would be taken against the traders indulging in profiteering.