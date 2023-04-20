Ahead of Eid, sales lose steam in Shopian

Shopian: Although the streets in south Kashmir’s Shopian town Thursday teemed with people, the business ahead of Eid -ul -Fitr has witnessed a significant slump.

The shopkeepers who usually record good sales in the run up to Eid witnessed low numbers of customers. Footwear shops, crockery and garment stores witnessed sluggish sales across the district.

“People are buying only the essential items. The overall business is facing a downturn”, said Peer Shabir, a trader.

Ahmad said that there had been a sharp dip in the purchasing power of people.

Tariq Ahmad, a shopkeeper who runs a crockery store told Greater Kashmir that the sales had lost steam for the last six to seven months.

Both Shabir and Ahmad believed that the low prices of apple fruit this year affected the purchasing power of the people.

“Despite a bumper crop, the growers were unable to recoup the input costs due to low market prices”, they said.