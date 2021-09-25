Ahead of Gadkari’s Zojila visit, security arrangements reviewed

Ganderbal: Ahead of Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari’s visit to Z-morh and Zojila Tunnel projects , ADGP Security, SD Singh, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna on Saturday visited Sonamarg to review the security scenario of these tunnels and other security measures.

The officers visited east and west portals of the Z-morh tunnel and west portal of Zojila tunnel where they were briefed by the police, CRPF and officials of the Tunnel about the security arrangements put in place besides conducted a physical security review on the ground. They interacted with the deployed Police, CRPF, and other officers entrusted with security arrangements and instructed them to take all necessary measures so as to strengthen the existing security grid at both the tunnels in view of the overall prevailing security scenario. DIG, CKR, Amit Kumar, SP Ganderbal, ADC Ganderbal and other officers of police and civil administration were also present on the occasion.