Ahead of Ramadhan essential commodities being sold on exorbitant rates

Srinagar: Ahead of the holy month of Ramadhan the traders in several parts of Kashmir have allegedly started selling essential commodities on exorbitant rates.

The move has left the consumers at the receiving end as the checking squads of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) department are missing from the field in various districts.

The consumers complained that fruits that witness sharp increase in consumption during the month are being deliberately overpriced in various markets across Kashmir. Also the rates of other essential items have been hiked as well.