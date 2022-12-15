Aircel: an out of reach company leaves its towers in Shopian unattended, poses threat to locals

Shopian: Mohammad Yaqoob Gatoo alias Mitha Gatoo is looking with pensive eyes at a lofty defunct cellular tower in his courtyard at Bongam area of south Kashmir's Shopian town. Gatoo has serious apprehensions that the unmaintained giant metallic structure may collapse at any time and cause damage to both life and property in his neghibourhood.

In 2005, Gatoo rented out a square piece of land in front of his house to a mobile telephony company--Aircel. An agreement was signed between the two parties for a period of nine years, which was later extended till October 2022. Every thing went like clockwork till 2016, but since then, Gatoo was not paid the rent by the company.