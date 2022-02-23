Airlines indulging in daylight robbery, Govt not interving: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah accused the airlines operating in Kashmir of indulging in daylight robbery by asking people whose flights got cancelled by inclement weather to rebook the flights at exorbitant prices and blamed the government for not intervening.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the former chief minister tweeted, “This is how passengers to Srinagar are getting shafted by airlines – all flights got cancelled today and people who had paid Rs 3000 to Rs 4000 for their seats are told to rebook. Suddenly, the same flights are being quoted at Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,000. Daylight robbery and no government intervenes.”