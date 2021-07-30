Airport Authority of India donates 2 critical care ambulances

Srinagar: Under corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Srinagar International Airport today took many initiatives to combat COVID-19.

DC Budgam in presence of Airport Director, Srinagar Airport flagged off two critical care ambulances equipped with a basic life support system donated by the Airports Authority of India under the CSR program at Srinagar Intl. Airport.

“The Srinagar International Airport sponsored fully equipped 02 no. of Critical Care Ambulance with basic life support to the Department of the Chief Medical Officer, Budgam, Government of Jammu & Kashmir through the office of the DC Budgam worth Rs. 76 Lakhs under CSR initiative scheme donated by Airports Authority of India for improving the health care facility in Jammu & Kashmir.