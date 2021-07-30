Airport Authority of India donates 2 critical care ambulances

Srinagar: Under corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Srinagar International Airport today took many initiatives to combat COVID-19.
DC Budgam in presence of Airport Director, Srinagar Airport flagged off two critical care ambulances equipped with a basic life support system donated by the Airports Authority of India under the CSR program at Srinagar Intl. Airport.
“The Srinagar International Airport sponsored fully equipped 02 no. of Critical Care Ambulance with basic life support to the Department of the Chief Medical Officer, Budgam, Government of Jammu & Kashmir through the office of the DC Budgam worth Rs. 76 Lakhs under CSR initiative scheme donated by Airports Authority of India for improving the health care facility in Jammu & Kashmir.
“Two of the critical care ambulances will be utilized at Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Chadoora and Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Magam respectively for plying emergency and referral patient care,” Srinagar Airport spokesperson said in a statement.
Speaking at the flagging-off program, DC Budgam appreciated the various initiatives undertaken by AAI under its CSR project and thanked the organization for all its support.