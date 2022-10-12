Ajaz Bhat assumes charge as Director JKEDI

Pampore: Ajaz Ahmad Bhat on Wednesday assumed the charge of Director, Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).
After assuming the charge, the Director took an introductory meeting with the senior officers of the institute and held an overall assessment of its functioning. During the meeting, the Director asked them to dedicate themselves to empowerment of youth and establish a robust startup ecosystem across J&K. He asked them to work with full commitment and dedication for implementation of skill development, self-employment initiatives and youth engagement models in mission mode as envisioned by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.
The Director highlighted that JKEDI has a crucial role to play in developing youth-oriented initiatives throughout the Union Territory. He assured the youth that all issues would be prioritized and redressed and that he would do his best to ensure the youth received the benefits of various government schemes and initiatives.
The staff of the institute on the occasion assured full cooperation in carrying out the Institute’s mission.