Akashvani Srinagar set to showcase Sheena Cultural extravaganza at Gurez

Srinagar: In a bid to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Sheena Dard tribe, Akashvani Srinagar is all geared up to host a mesmerizing cultural program at the newly inaugurated Sheena Cultural Centre in Dawar Gurez.
The event is scheduled to take place on September 2, marking an important milestone in the region's cultural landscape. This time, an enchanting evening cultural show will grace the occasion, bringing together the vibrancy of Sheena culture.
The recently inaugurated Sheena Cultural Centre stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army and the local community, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha officially inaugurating the centre on the 28th of September.
This initiative aims to shine a spotlight on the unique cultural and linguistic identity of the Sheena Dard tribe, fostering appreciation and understanding among people from various walks of life.
Maqsood Ahmed, Senior Program Executive and Sheena Program Incharge at Akashvani Srinagar is at the helm of this remarkable endeavor. Expressing his enthusiasm, he stated, "Our aim is to not only celebrate the Sheena Dard culture but also to shed light on their distinct language and way of life. This tribe possesses a cultural heritage that is both unique and deserving of broader attention. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for their invaluable support in making this program possible."
In a seamless coordination between the Indian Army and Akashvani Srinagar, the Sheena variety cultural program is poised to be a one-of-a-kind experience for the residents of the region. This event holds particular significance in connection with the celebration of India's G20 Presidency, demonstrating the country's commitment to cultural diversity and inclusivity.
This isn't the first time Akashvani Srinagar has embarked on such a cultural journey. The station has previously organized similar successful programs in the border areas of Keran, Karnah, and Uri, drawing widespread acclaim from the audiences.
"The unfolding of the Sheena cultural extravaganza against the awe-inspiring backdrop of Dawar Gurez is believed by the locals to herald a jubilant celebration of heritage, unity, and the very essence of the Sheena Dard tribe," according to statements from residents. This event stands as a poignant reminder of culture's influential ability to bridge divides and nurture harmony within society, as emphasized by the local community.