Akashvani Srinagar set to showcase Sheena Cultural extravaganza at Gurez

Srinagar: In a bid to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Sheena Dard tribe, Akashvani Srinagar is all geared up to host a mesmerizing cultural program at the newly inaugurated Sheena Cultural Centre in Dawar Gurez.

The event is scheduled to take place on September 2, marking an important milestone in the region's cultural landscape. This time, an enchanting evening cultural show will grace the occasion, bringing together the vibrancy of Sheena culture.

The recently inaugurated Sheena Cultural Centre stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army and the local community, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha officially inaugurating the centre on the 28th of September.

This initiative aims to shine a spotlight on the unique cultural and linguistic identity of the Sheena Dard tribe, fostering appreciation and understanding among people from various walks of life.