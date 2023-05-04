Alert to defeat nefarious designs of enemy: Army

Kupwara: After foiling an infiltration bid in Machil sector, Army on Thursday said that the nefarious designs of enemy to derail peace shall be dealt strictly and that any attempt of infiltration from across the border will not be allowed to succeed.
Addressing a press conference at Z Gali, Brigadier Vinod Singh Negi of 53 infantry said that operation in Machil sector on May 3 was conducted successfully after inputs from intelligence agencies.
"Following an information by SSP Kupwara about a possible infiltration bid, high alert was sounded on May 1. Joint ambushes were laid by Army and SOG Kupwara along the Line of Control at possible targets," he said.
"Braving challenging weather conditions, the brave troops remained under open sky for more than 48 hours waiting for the infiltrators who sneaked to this side on May 3. At about 8:30 am in the morning an ambush party spotted the infiltrators and fired upon them which lead to the encounter between forces and infiltrators. The encounter ended with the elimination of two terrorists, the Brigadier Negi said.
He added that later whole area was searched and arms and ammunition recovered which include two AK 47 rifles, six AK 47 magazines, 159 AK 47 rounds, two hand grenades, eatables, cigarettes and Rs 660 of Pakistan currency.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Yougal Manhas who was also present said that alert troops on borders will never allow enemy to succeed in his mission. "Attempts are being made from across the border to push infiltrators to this side but every attempt will be foiled," he said.
He said that army and police are working in tandem for the ever lasting peace in the region.