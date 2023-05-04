Alert to defeat nefarious designs of enemy: Army

Kupwara: After foiling an infiltration bid in Machil sector, Army on Thursday said that the nefarious designs of enemy to derail peace shall be dealt strictly and that any attempt of infiltration from across the border will not be allowed to succeed.

Addressing a press conference at Z Gali, Brigadier Vinod Singh Negi of 53 infantry said that operation in Machil sector on May 3 was conducted successfully after inputs from intelligence agencies.

"Following an information by SSP Kupwara about a possible infiltration bid, high alert was sounded on May 1. Joint ambushes were laid by Army and SOG Kupwara along the Line of Control at possible targets," he said.