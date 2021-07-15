All eyes on Govt to implement uniform admission calendar in private schools

Srinagar: All eyes are on the J&K government to implement the uniform admission calendar in private schools as the educational institutions are likely to commence the kindergarten admissions in the coming months.
The School Education Department in September last year ordered private schools in J&K to follow a uniform admission calendar for enrolling students in kindergarten classes.
But the directions were issued by the government days after the majority of the admission process culminated in the most of private schools.
Later, it was claimed that the directions will be followed from 2021-22 academic session in private schools.
Now, all eyes are on the School Education Department to implement the directions as some of the leading private schools in Srinagar are in the process of issuing admission notification for kindergarten classes.
The decision to implement a uniform admission calendar was taken on the recommendations of the School Fee Fixation Committee (SFFC) to avoid exploitation of parents due to the different admission schedules in private schools.
The parents had complained to SFFC that the different admission schedule adopted by the private schools in J&K results in exploitation of parents and offers a limited choice of institutions for seeking admission.
As per the order issued in September last year, the admission process in JKBOSE affiliated private schools in Kashmir and winter zone Jammu should start from 3rd week of September followed by receipt of application forms from parents in the last week of September.
“Finalisation of selection and displaying list of selected students and waiting list should be done by October 10,” the order reads. “The collection of fees should be done by October 20.”
The private schools in Jammu division following the March session of academics are supposed to issue the notification for admission in the 3rd week of January followed by issuance and receipt of application forms in the last week of January.
“The finalisation and display of selected children and waiting list should be completed by February 10 and submission of fee from selected children should be done by February 20,” the order reads.
The schools were also directed to upload the selection list on websites or make the selection list public through newspaper advertisement.
“The list should be uploaded with name of the entry class, age criteria (along with cut-off date), criteria for admission and details of the documents required for admission,” the order reads.
The admission form should be free of cost and only Rs 200 should be charged as a registration fee at the time of submission of the admission form.
The government has warned the private schools of action in case of any violation of the order.
The parents of the students have demanded strict implementation of the uniform admission calendar in private schools which would enable them to choose the school of their choice.
“Earlier, the parents used to remain in a dilemma while choosing the school for their kids as the schools would issue a selection list of candidates as per different schedule,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a parent from Srinagar.
The parents said the schools while following different admission schedules would force the parents of the selected students to clear the fee including the donation within two days after notifying the selection list.
“No breathing space was given to parents to have a second thought for admitting their kisd in a particular school,” he said.
Principal Secretary School Education Department, Bishwajit Kumar Singh told Greater Kashmir that the directions would be issued to Director Education Kashmir and Jammu divisions to issue admission calendar for private schools and ensure its strict implementation as well.
“A uniform admission calendar in private schools will provide a breather and respect to parents in selecting the schools of their choice,” he said.