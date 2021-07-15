All eyes on Govt to implement uniform admission calendar in private schools

Srinagar: All eyes are on the J&K government to implement the uniform admission calendar in private schools as the educational institutions are likely to commence the kindergarten admissions in the coming months.

The School Education Department in September last year ordered private schools in J&K to follow a uniform admission calendar for enrolling students in kindergarten classes.

But the directions were issued by the government days after the majority of the admission process culminated in the most of private schools.

Later, it was claimed that the directions will be followed from 2021-22 academic session in private schools.

Now, all eyes are on the School Education Department to implement the directions as some of the leading private schools in Srinagar are in the process of issuing admission notification for kindergarten classes.

The decision to implement a uniform admission calendar was taken on the recommendations of the School Fee Fixation Committee (SFFC) to avoid exploitation of parents due to the different admission schedules in private schools.

The parents had complained to SFFC that the different admission schedule adopted by the private schools in J&K results in exploitation of parents and offers a limited choice of institutions for seeking admission.

As per the order issued in September last year, the admission process in JKBOSE affiliated private schools in Kashmir and winter zone Jammu should start from 3rd week of September followed by receipt of application forms from parents in the last week of September.