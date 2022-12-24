All Govt institutes, offices to hoist national flag on Republic Day: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today directed hoisting of national flag on all government institutes and offices on Republic Day.
According to an official press release, he gave the direction while reviewing the arrangements for celebration of Republic Day.
At the outset, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir maintained that the main venue of the function of Republic Day will be Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar and asked all the departments to make arrangements accordingly.
Addressing the meeting, Divisional Commissioner passed several directions to the concerned officers for smooth conduct of the National event with fervour and gaiety.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners along with district officers, HoDs and representatives of SMC, Srinagar; Academy of Art Culture and Languages, Kashmir; Information Department, School Education, Floriculture, Health Services; Regional Transport; Srinagar; PWD (R&B), PHE, KPDCL, UEED, MED Kashmir; Hospitality & Protocol, Fire & Emergency Services, Youth Services & Sports, State Motors Garages Kashmir and officers of other departments.
While from the police department the meeting was attended by DIG police, other senior officers of police and Traffic virtually besides officers from Paramilitary Forces.
The divisional commissioner directed officers of line departments to play a comprehensive and active role with full responsibilities in a close synergy.
He issued directions to concerned departments for selection of contingents, cultural programmes, rehearsals, transportation facilities for participants, traffic management, security, refreshment, installation of screens and LEDs, illumination of Government buildings and other important arrangements for smooth conduct of the event.
The Information Department was asked to play Shahnaiwadan from 7 am to 10 am in the morning besides provision of PAS System and installation of LEd Screens at Jahangir Chowk, Lal Chowk and TRC to webcast Republic Day celebrations.
The divisional commissioner also directed Cultural Department officer to make arrangements of 3-5 cultural contingents besides directed for singing, dancing and drama programmes based on patriotism.
It was informed that in addition to band contingents, contingents of CRPF, Police, Armed Police, BSF, ITBP, IRP, UTDRF, Fire and Emergency, Forest, Lady Contingent of police are participating in the parade besides NCC contingents of School Education and Colleges.
Also, for the live commentary, divisional commissioner directed concerned officers, police, Information Department and Radio Kashmir to depute versed commentators.
The divisional commissioner also directed Floriculture departments to make more decorative and creative floral arrangements in addition to the past practice.
Besides, he directed the Health department to deploy doctors, paramedical team, ambulance besides first aid team at the venue of Republic Day Celebration.
He also directed for making arrangements of snow clearance at parking places, roads and selected venue in case of snowfall.
Further, he exhorted upon all concerned officers to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place well in time for smooth and successful celebration of the Republic Day.