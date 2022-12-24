All Govt institutes, offices to hoist national flag on Republic Day: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today directed hoisting of national flag on all government institutes and offices on Republic Day.

According to an official press release, he gave the direction while reviewing the arrangements for celebration of Republic Day.

At the outset, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir maintained that the main venue of the function of Republic Day will be Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar and asked all the departments to make arrangements accordingly.

Addressing the meeting, Divisional Commissioner passed several directions to the concerned officers for smooth conduct of the National event with fervour and gaiety.