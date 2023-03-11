All India Police Football Championship | ADGP Armed reviews arrangements

Srinagar: ADGP Armed S J M Gillani Saturday convened a meeting of concerned officers and officials to review the final arrangements and preparations for the smooth and successful conduct of the 71st B N Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2022-23 that would be hosted by J&K Police from March 11 to 21, 2023, at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that a draw of lots for distributing the teams into groups and a rehearsal ceremony for the opening ceremony of the championship was also held.

The meeting convened and presided by the ADGP Armed J&K was attended by all the managers of football teams, designated nodal officers, members of J&K Football Association along with technical officers for carrying out different activities related to the event.