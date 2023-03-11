All India Police Football Championship | ADGP Armed reviews arrangements

Srinagar: ADGP Armed S J M Gillani Saturday convened a meeting of concerned officers and officials to review the final arrangements and preparations for the smooth and successful conduct of the 71st B N Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2022-23 that would be hosted by J&K Police from March 11 to 21, 2023, at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that a draw of lots for distributing the teams into groups and a rehearsal ceremony for the opening ceremony of the championship was also held.
The meeting convened and presided by the ADGP Armed J&K was attended by all the managers of football teams, designated nodal officers, members of J&K Football Association along with technical officers for carrying out different activities related to the event.
During the meeting, a draw of lots was held in which teams were distributed into eight groups. In Group A teams of CRPF, SSB, Sikkim, and Chhattisgarh have been placed.
Teams of West Bengal Police, HP Police, Chandigarh, and RPF have been placed in Group B, CISF, Maharashtra, Odisha, and ITBP in Group C, Mizoram Police, Gujarat Police, Jharkhand, and MP in Group D, Assam Rifles, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, and Puducherry in Group E, Punjab Police, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Telangana in Group F, Kerala Police, Arunachal Police, Bihar, and J&K in Group G, and BSF, Haryana, Delhi, Assam and Goa in Group H.
Addressing the meeting, Gillani said that football teams from across the country were participating in the championship.
He directed the managing staff that even small things relating to the conduct of the event should be flawless and carried out meticulously in all respects.
Gillani directed that all the arrangements must be put in place for the opening and closing of the championship and participation of public, students, and civil society members should be ensured.
He said that hosting such an event was an honour for the J&K Police and it was committed to provide every possible facility during the event. Gillani impressed upon the managing staff to put in place all possible resources for the smooth conduct of the event.
He said that this event would also be learning experience for J&K sportspersons and boost their morale.