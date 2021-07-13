All religious practices to be strictly held as per Covid SOPs: DC Gbl

Ganderbal: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna today chaired a meeting here to discuss the arrangements to be put in place for smooth celebration of the ensuing Eid-ul-Adha.
At the outset, the chair directed all the participants to put all the necessary arrangements/facilities in place well before the Eid-ul-Adha for the convenience of the general public.
Threadbare discussion was held regarding the arrangements to be put in place like security, transport, sanitation, uninterrupted water and power supply, availability of essential commodities, adherence of COVID SOPs, health and other related arrangements.
Furthermore, the chair informed the participants that in view of the current situation all the religious practices viz, Nemaz, opening of Masjids and Shrines etc shall be strictly as per the guidelines/SOPs which will be in vogue on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 2021.
Regarding transport, Dy. SP traffic and ARTO were directed to manage and make ample transport available on all routes of the district on religious eve so that the general public may not face any inconvenience. He further directed ARTO to prepare a transport plan for these days and make wide publicity of the said plan.
Executive Officer, Municipal Council Ganderbal was directed to ensure proper sanitation around the mosques and Eidgahs in consultation of local committees.
Chief Animal husbandry Officer, Ganderbal was directed to ensure the availability of poultry birds on notified rates and also give wide publicity of sites where poultry birds shall be kept available for the general public.
Similarly, District Officer, Sheep Husbandry Ganderbal shall ensure availability of enough sacrificial animals on the identified places, and department shall facilitate the local breeders to provide live sheep to the general public.
CMO Ganderbal was asked to explore the possibility of vaccination and testing at the identified places of the sacrificial animals and markets. Moreover he was directed to keep ambulances available along with medical and Para-medical staff at all religious places where main congregations are to be held on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.
The DC also directed the concerned departments to keep adequate availability of essential commodities, uninterrupted power and water supply on the festive days.
Regarding Market Checking, the DC said that the joint teams of Revenue/ Municipal Council/ FCS&CA/ Food Safety/Police/Legal Metrology headed by Tehsildar concerned shall ensure that the sacrificial animals are sold as per the notified rates and whosoever is involved in charging exorbitant prices shall be booked.
Moreover, it shall be strictly ensured that availability of quality essential commodities like mutton, chicken, vegetable, fruits, bakery and confectionery etc are available in the market at the notified rates and whosoever shall be found indulging in any malpractice shall be strictly dealt with law, she added.
Among others the meeting was attended by SSP Ganderbal, Suhail Munawar Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba, ACR, SDM Kangan, CMO, and Executive Engineers of various wings, Tehsildars and other district officers.