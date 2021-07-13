All religious practices to be strictly held as per Covid SOPs: DC Gbl

Ganderbal: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna today chaired a meeting here to discuss the arrangements to be put in place for smooth celebration of the ensuing Eid-ul-Adha.

At the outset, the chair directed all the participants to put all the necessary arrangements/facilities in place well before the Eid-ul-Adha for the convenience of the general public.

Threadbare discussion was held regarding the arrangements to be put in place like security, transport, sanitation, uninterrupted water and power supply, availability of essential commodities, adherence of COVID SOPs, health and other related arrangements.