Allow reopening of restaurants: RAK

Srinagar: At a time when administration has started lifting Covid restrictions on various businesses across the Valley, Restaurant and Cafe Association of Kashmir (RAK) has urged authorities to allow reopening of restaurants as well.

According to a statement issued here, a meeting of the executive body of the RAK, headed by its president Sheikh Feroz, was organised on Friday to discuss the administrative overlook in this matter. Besides other members, Babar Chaudhry Vice President and Sheikh Imran Secretary General of the body were also present in the meeting.

“After assessing the situation in terms of Covid lockdowns and now opening up of the markets, executive members of RAK said that like other businesses restaurants also have been closed in the Valley since the outbreak of pandemic early last year, and the restaurant owners have been subjected to huge losses due to the continuous lock down of about 18 months. They also said that the restaurants that had been established just few months or a year or so before the pandemic are the worst sufferers. Most of these new ventures had been started by the youngsters to earn their bread and butter. Most of these restaurants have been completely closed as the owners could not sustain the losses of their businesses,” it said. “While as the well-established restaurants too did layoff most of their staff as they find it difficult the manage staff salaries.”