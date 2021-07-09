Aloosa residents protest bad condition of road

Bandipora: Scores of villagers in north Kashmir’s Aloosa tehsil Friday protested against the R&B department for the terrible condition of Aloosa-Chichinar road.

The protestors said that the successive governments had failed to repair and macadamise the road, affecting a large population.

The residents of Ganaie Mohalla said that the road connects to Chichinar and many villages come along the route.