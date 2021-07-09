Aloosa residents protest bad condition of road

Bandipora: Scores of villagers in north Kashmir’s Aloosa tehsil Friday protested against the R&B department for the terrible condition of Aloosa-Chichinar road.
The protestors said that the successive governments had failed to repair and macadamise the road, affecting a large population.
The residents of Ganaie Mohalla said that the road connects to Chichinar and many villages come along the route.
Nazir Ahmad, a local, said that they had made numerous representations to the concerned authorities but no one bothered to pay heed to their pleas.
The locals said that it was even difficult for pedestrians to walk on the road full of potholes and mud patches.
They said that the road had caved in at several locations.
Executive Engineer R&B department Bandipora, Abdul Qayoom said, “The link road hasn’t been approved as it wasn’t in the plan.”