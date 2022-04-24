Altaf Bukhari appreciates PM Modi’s promise to J&K youth

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise that he will bring prosperity to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister was in Pali village of Samba in Jammu, on Sunday, where he participated in the celebration of the National Panchayati Raj Day and addressed ‘Gram Sabhas’ across the country. In his message to youth of J&K, Prime Minister said that they will not see the miseries that their parents and grandparents have seen in the past.