Altaf Bukhari asks party workers to mitigate sufferings of people

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Thursday urged the party workers to work on the ground for mitigating the sufferings of the people.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that chairing a meeting along with District Development Council (DDC) Shopian led by the DDC Chairperson and Vice Chairman at the Apni Party’s Srinagar office, Bukhari said, “Times have been unprecedented so far and local masses have been suffering since years altogether. I want all the party workers to work on the ground, take account of public grievances, and try their best to mitigate their sufferings.”