Altaf Bukhari calls for end to political alienation among J&K youth

Srinagar: J&K Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today called for an end to political alienation among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a workers’ convention in Shopian. “In a major drill at Shopian, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari addressed a workers convention and discussed about the various linchpins that need to be held firmly towards forming a strong leadership all across the region,”the press note added.
During the event, Bukhari stressed on the end of political exploitation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who has been used as vote bank till date by various traditional political parties.
"To proceed with the aim of development in the region, we need to treat the people of Kashmir as equal stakeholders and not merely for the purpose of gaining votes. We need to make sure that their demands and rights are fulfilled with dignity and honesty all across the region," he said.
Stressing on safeguarding the interests of the people, Bukhari called for pronto measures for seeking equitable development and empowerment measures to boost the dignity and empowerment of the general masses especially the youth.
Expressing resentment over the lack of development in the field of education, health and other sectors, Bukhari said that Apni Party would strive it's best to provide all the basic facilities to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have been used as a scapegoat till date.
Taking into consideration the employment avenues, the Apni Party President also sort measures for putting an end to the corruption in the entire region and ensure transparency in every sector especially in the field of employment.
The one day workers convention chaired by Altaf Bukhari was attended by various leaders including Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Zafar Hassan Manhas, Vice chairman DDC and General Secretary Youth Wing Irfan Manhas and various others.
On the occasion, Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir addressed the gathering and stressed on the importance of strengthening the party at grassroots level. He said the members must advocate a single policy alternative if the party has to succeed.
The the need for direction, and an individual's sense of direction is equally important to pave way towards attaining a collective success.
"Leadership is a means by which social groups especially the local masses attempt to realise gains from cooperation, coordination, and efficient allocation and each and every member of Apni Party needs to ensure that the transparency is maintained throughout the leadership process," he said.
Vice President Zafar Hassan Manhas while addressing the gathering showed his strong resentment towards the ruling out of democratic setup across the region. He said the LG administration needs to provide the proper democratic values in the valley to ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not feel alienated from the system.
"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered enough by the hands of political parties till date and that has led to the mistrust among the masses towards governmental setups however we ensure that Apni Party would meet all the aspirations of the people and bring back their life on track once the formation of our government takes place,"he said.
"We will make sure that Apni Party would try to bridge the gaps left by the traditional parties for last 70 years. We will bring the change by remaining in the system and provide transparency and accountability to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.
Addressing the gathering Abdul Majeed Padder said, "Apni Party was formed to provide a credible political platform to the youth of J&K, we are committed to secure the rights of our people".
Later party delegation led by Altaf Bukhari visited residence of former MLA Shopian late Abdul Razak Zawoora to express his condolences.