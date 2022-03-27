Altaf Bukhari calls for end to political alienation among J&K youth

The one day workers convention chaired by Altaf Bukhari was attended by various leaders including Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Zafar Hassan Manhas, Vice chairman DDC and General Secretary Youth Wing Irfan Manhas and various others.

On the occasion, Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir addressed the gathering and stressed on the importance of strengthening the party at grassroots level. He said the members must advocate a single policy alternative if the party has to succeed.

The the need for direction, and an individual's sense of direction is equally important to pave way towards attaining a collective success.

"Leadership is a means by which social groups especially the local masses attempt to realise gains from cooperation, coordination, and efficient allocation and each and every member of Apni Party needs to ensure that the transparency is maintained throughout the leadership process," he said.