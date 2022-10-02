Altaf Bukhari condemns Pulwama terror attack

Srinagar: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari expressed grief over the death of a policeman in a terror attack at Naka of the security forces in the Pinglina area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.

In a statement, Bukhari said, “I am deeply saddened over the death of a policeman in a terror attack in Pulwama. I extend my solidarity with the family of the martyred cop. Such terror attacks should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

He prayed for the much-needed fortitude to the family of the killed policeman.

Apni Party President said, “My heart goes out to his family. May Almighty Allah give them enough strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss, and may the departed soul rest in eternal peace.”

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the CRPF personnel who got injured in this attack.