Altaf Bukhari expresses shock, sorrow over gutting of houseboats

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed shock and sorrow aghast over the massive fire incident that broke out at Nigeen Lake destroying around seven houseboats.

In a statement, Bukhari said that the news of massive fire consuming seven houseboats was no less than a crestfallen.

He stated that the houseboats are the heritage of Kashmir valley which is the floating real estate for the tourism sector and needs to be protected at any cost.

He also called upon the district administration and the Tourism Department to endeavour the loss at its earliest and provide compensation and welfare measures to the affected group.