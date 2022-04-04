Altaf Bukhari expresses shock, sorrow over gutting of houseboats

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed shock and sorrow aghast over the massive fire incident that broke out at Nigeen Lake destroying around seven houseboats.
In a statement, Bukhari said that the news of massive fire consuming seven houseboats was no less than a crestfallen.
He stated that the houseboats are the heritage of Kashmir valley which is the floating real estate for the tourism sector and needs to be protected at any cost.
He also called upon the district administration and the Tourism Department to endeavour the loss at its earliest and provide compensation and welfare measures to the affected group.
Expressing sorrow over the massive loss , Bukhari said," It was a moment of dismal when I came to know about the massive fire incident that turned seven houseboats into ashes. The plight of the house boat owners is no less than catastrophe and we all collectively need to help them to preserve the heritage of Kashmir. I hope that the administration would do one's utmost help to the houseboat owners in helping them to pull through the unfortunate event. My heart goes out to the family members of the affected group," he said.