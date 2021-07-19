Altaf Bukhari felicitates people on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday felicitated the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, wishing them well-being and prosperity.
According to a statement issued here, Bukhari said that Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of sacrifice wherein a person is supposed to give away his dear possessions to please Almighty Allah and also render a helping hand to the poor and needy.
“The real essence of observing Eid-ul-Adha lies in extending help to those in need, which in return will also usher happiness into our own lives. The true sacrifice made by a person on this occasion is to give up his precious belongings and help those who are less privileged and require our ardent support,” he said.
Bukhari added that the holy occasions teach us to maintain high principles of selfless service to the Almighty Allah and humanity in general while expressing hope that this Eid will strengthen the communal brotherhood, harmony and bring peace, prosperity and well-being to Jammu and Kashmir and the people all over the world.
He also appealed to the people to observe the festival with simplicity and avoid complacency in regards to the looming threat of Covid-19 pandemic.