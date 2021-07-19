Altaf Bukhari felicitates people on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday felicitated the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, wishing them well-being and prosperity.

According to a statement issued here, Bukhari said that Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of sacrifice wherein a person is supposed to give away his dear possessions to please Almighty Allah and also render a helping hand to the poor and needy.

“The real essence of observing Eid-ul-Adha lies in extending help to those in need, which in return will also usher happiness into our own lives. The true sacrifice made by a person on this occasion is to give up his precious belongings and help those who are less privileged and require our ardent support,” he said.