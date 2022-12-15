Altaf Bukhari, Ghulam Hassan Mir call on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari and Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar to discuss the issues of the Kashmiri prisoners who are lodged in the jails in J&K and outside, a press note said.

Pertinently, Apni Party is pursuing the cases of the detainees for their release as the party has formed two committees —each headed by the provincial President from Valley and Jammu— to collect the details of these prisoners.