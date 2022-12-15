Altaf Bukhari, Ghulam Hassan Mir call on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari and Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar to discuss the issues of the Kashmiri prisoners who are lodged in the jails in J&K and outside, a press note said.
Pertinently, Apni Party is pursuing the cases of the detainees for their release as the party has formed two committees —each headed by the provincial President from Valley and Jammu— to collect the details of these prisoners.
“Apni Party President and Senior Vice President met LG at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar and formally submitted a list of detainees and requested him to take the required initiatives to look into their cases to consider their release,” a press note said.
“The leaders requested LG Sinha to look into these cases on humanitarian grounds so that these young people get an opportunity to start their normal and peaceful lives with their families.”