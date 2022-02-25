Altaf Bukhari seeks women’s reservation in Government jobs

Jammu: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Friday demanded special provisions for the reservation of women in government jobs in J&K.
Addressing a felicitation programme here, Bukhari appreciated the contribution of women in society and said that they should be empowered socially, educationally, economically, and politically.
He said the government should have special provisions for women's reservation in government jobs so that they could be empowered.
“Apni Party believes in the empowerment of women and if this does not happen, the society cannot develop equally. We must protect and give constitutional rights to the women so that they can be empowered socially, economically, educationally, and politically,” Bukhari said addressing the Apni Party leaders and workers.
He said that the women were one-half of the population and their empowerment was essential and crucial for J&K.
Bukhari said that even as the women were empowered at panchayats, municipalities, BDCs, and DDCs, there was a need for women's reservation in the assembly and parliament.
“We stand with all sections of the society with no scope of differences or discrimination. The equitable development of both the regions is important and we will not compromise on it,” he said.