Altaf Bukhari takes cognisance of works under Smart City project

“Various works have been completed, some are under execution while others will be commencing soon. I am satisfied with the progress on these works and the dedication of the officials who bear the responsibility of the execution of this project,” he said.

Bukhari expressed hope that the public welfare works in the area would be ramped up so that people do not face any inconvenience whatsoever. During this visit, he met with various residents who informed him about their grievances and demanded prompt actions by the authorities. Bukhari listened to their pleas and assured them that their grievances would be raised with the competent authorities and the party leadership would follow it rigorously until these issues are redressed at the earliest.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari, party’s media advisor Farooq Andrabi visited Kashmiri Pandits at Sheikhpora Transit Camp, expressed solidarity with them, and greeted them on the occasion of Navratri.