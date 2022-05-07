Altaf Bukhari visits residence of Qaiser Lone to offer condolences

According to a press note, Bukhari was accompanied by former MLA Pahalgam and General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir along with Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor. The delegation prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss. While sharing sympathies with the bereaved family members, the Bukhari said that the entire cadre of Apni Party stands in solidarity with Qaiser Jamsheed Lone and extended family members.

"It was extremely tragic to know about the demise of Nazir Ahmad Lone. He was a man with uncommon abilities whose contribution in the field of social work and literature would be forever cherished," he said.