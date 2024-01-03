Altaf Bukhari welcomes political, social activists into party fold

Srinagar, Jan 3: A group of political and social activists today joined Apni Party here today. Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari welcomed them into the party fold.

According to a press release, a group of active political and social activists from the Trichal area of Pulwama joined the Apni Party here today during a function at the party headquarters here. In the same event, a group of senior political activists from the Sopore constituency also joined the party in the presence of the party President.

Bukhari, along with other senior party leaders, extended a warm welcome to the new entrants into the party fold. Those who joined the party included Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Farooq Ahmad Tantray, Asif Alahi, Ghulam Mohiuddin Bhat, Rasik Bhat, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, and others. The party leader from Pulwama, Daisy Raina, had pursued their joining the party. She was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, political activists from the Sopore constituency including Zahoor Ahmad (from Dangerpora), and Abdul Rehman Rather (from Hardushwah) also joined the party.

Besides Bukhari, the party leaders who were present on the occasion included General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial Secretary and Chairman DDC Srinagar Aftab Malik, Chief Spokesman Muntazir Mohiuddin, State Convener Haji Parvaiz Ahmad, and District President Pulwama Abdul Rahim Rather, party’s constituency incharge Sopore Ghulam Mohammad War, Senior worker Habibullah Pala, and Mohammad Akbar Dar.