Alumni meet held at KU's South Campus

Anantnag: The Department of Mathematics at Kashmir University's South Campus held its maiden alumni meet. This was the third alumni meet which was held at South Campus this year.

The event witnessed remarkable participation of the alumni members from different batches who had completed their degrees from 2008 till 2020. A good number of alumni joined in online mode from various parts of the country and abroad.

Dean Research KU Prof. Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo, who was chief guest on the occasion, highlighted the overall benefits of holding the alumni meets. He said the alumni help in preparing the future roadmap for the overall growth of their departments.