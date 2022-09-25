Alumni meet held at KU's South Campus

Anantnag: The Department of Mathematics at Kashmir University's South Campus held its maiden alumni meet. This was the third alumni meet which was held at South Campus this year.
The event witnessed remarkable participation of the alumni members from different batches who had completed their degrees from 2008 till 2020. A good number of alumni joined in online mode from various parts of the country and abroad.
Dean Research KU Prof. Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo, who was chief guest on the occasion, highlighted the overall benefits of holding the alumni meets. He said the alumni help in preparing the future roadmap for the overall growth of their departments.
Prof Nawchoo also lauded Director South Campus for taking a lead in organising such events and underlined that concerted efforts were needed to achieve the vision of the South Campus.
Addressing the alumni, Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday congratulated the Department of Mathematics for organising the meet. He said that South Campus is leaving no stone unturned in gathering the alumni for fruitful results towards the overall development of the institution. He said that feedback and experiences shared by alumni members can help “us to improve our existing system, augmenting infrastructure and boost teaching and research.”