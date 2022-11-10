Amar Singh Club holds Gurpurab dinner to foster communal harmony

Srinagar: The Amar Singh Club, Srinagar, held an interaction with eminent Sikh personalities of Kashmir to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Top Sikh scholars and academics Dr T S Sethi, Kirat Singh, Rattan Singh, Jasbir Singh, Harmohan Singh, Gurdeep Kour, Balbir Singh, Kewal Singh and Paramjit Singh spoke on the occasion and threw light on the teachings of Guru Nanak and their relevance in today’s time.

On behalf of the managing Committee of Amar Singh Club, Secretary Nasir Hamid Khan presented the welcome address. He informed the participants that the event was a small gesture of appreciation for the Sikh community who have always in line with the teachings of Guru Nanak worked selflessly for humanity without paying any heed to caste, creed or color. He informed the participants that the Club Management had in line with the desire of the club patron/President Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir initiated a regular social outreach to various sections and communities. The Club had organised Eid, Diwali, Gurpurab events along with other meaningful interactions through exhibitions and symposiums which had been widely appreciated by the society.

He stated that every faith shares a common thread of “love, respect for others and sharing other people’s suffering.”

“Every religion has, more or less, the same viewpoint and the same goal and as Mahatma Gandhi had stated a wise person accepts the essence of different scriptures like a bee gathering honey and sees only the good in all religions.”

“What makes our Sikh community stand out is their strong community value structure and organisational efficiency even though they are a small percentage of the population and are only around 2 percent in Jammu and Kashmir and the same in India. Despite this, their valor and bravery has earned them a healthy 8 percent representation in the Indian Army. And their humanitarian services make them the most visible community in any crisis.”