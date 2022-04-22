Amar Singh College organises Extension Lecture

Srinagar: Department of English, Amar Singh College, Cluster University, today organised an extension lecture titled “Marxism and Mysticism: A Critical Perspective on Convergences and Divergences” which was delivered by eminent author and columnist Dr Muhammad Maroof Shah.
The lecture was attended by a large number of students and faculty members of the college. The introductory address was delivered by Basharat Shameem, Assistant Professor and activities coordinator at the Department of English, in which he outlined the need for opening up the innovative pathways of research and teaching besides the routine classroom teaching for the students at the college level to prepare them for the future challenges.
In his welcome address, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal of Amar Singh College, congratulated the Department of English and its Head, Dr. Gazala Gayas, for organising the extension lecture series.
He assured the students and faculty about the effective implementation of NEP 2020 and further announced that Amar Singh College will take lead in holding extension lectures and other extra-curricular programmes for its students including outreach programmes through which students will be oriented towards imparting their knowledge skills to the students enrolled in government schools.
In his lecture, Dr Maroof Shah gave a comprehensive evaluation of the philosophies of marxism and mysticism. He highlighted the historical and social significance that these two philosophies continue to play in the human society. While exploring the critical similarities and dissimilarities between marxism and mysticism, Dr Muhammad Maroof Shah, called upon the students to build a holistic understanding of these philosophies so that true spiritual and material progress is possible in the world.