Amar Singh College organises Extension Lecture

Srinagar: Department of English, Amar Singh College, Cluster University, today organised an extension lecture titled “Marxism and Mysticism: A Critical Perspective on Convergences and Divergences” which was delivered by eminent author and columnist Dr Muhammad Maroof Shah.

The lecture was attended by a large number of students and faculty members of the college. The introductory address was delivered by Basharat Shameem, Assistant Professor and activities coordinator at the Department of English, in which he outlined the need for opening up the innovative pathways of research and teaching besides the routine classroom teaching for the students at the college level to prepare them for the future challenges.