Amarnath Yatra : 16 DySPs deputed to SASB for deployment as Deputy Camp Directors

Jammu: J&K Home Department Wednesday deputed 16 Deputy Superintendents of Police to Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), on short term basis, for being deployed as Deputy Camp Directors at various camps enroute Amarnath Yatra.
As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, these DySPs included Jatinder Singh; Sunil Kumar; Satvir Singh; Pankaj Kumar; Manjeet Singh; Sharat Chander Singh; Surinder Paul Singh; Shankar Bahadur; Abdul Rehman; Mohd Yousuf; Ajay Kumar; Sarbjeet Singh; Naiz-Ul-Hussain; Shabinder Singh; Pardeep Kumar and Lateef Ahmad Khan.
“It is further ordered that: the Controlling Officers shall relieve these officers enabling them to report to the office of the Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, as and when conveyed by the Board. The exact deployment of the officers shall be made by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board,” Goyal directed.
As per the order, these officers will continue to draw their salary from their respective place of posting during the period of deputation to SASB and will revert to their respective place of posting, immediately after the conclusion of the yatra.