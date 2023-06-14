Amarnath Yatra : 16 DySPs deputed to SASB for deployment as Deputy Camp Directors

“It is further ordered that: the Controlling Officers shall relieve these officers enabling them to report to the office of the Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, as and when conveyed by the Board. The exact deployment of the officers shall be made by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board,” Goyal directed.

As per the order, these officers will continue to draw their salary from their respective place of posting during the period of deputation to SASB and will revert to their respective place of posting, immediately after the conclusion of the yatra.