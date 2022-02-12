Amarnath Yatra-2022 arrangements reviewed

The meeting was attended by ADC Ramban, Harbans Lal; ACD, Zameer Reshu; ACR, Dhirendra Sharma, Executive Engineers of JSD, PWD & JPDCL, Designated Officer, Food, DFOs and other officers connected to the Holy Yatra, apart from representatives of NHAI.

The NHAI was also directed to expedite work on Chanderkote Bypass so that the existing stretch can be reserved for parking of vehicles transporting yatris from Jammu.

During the meeting, the langar sites and shelter locations between Nashri and Banihnal were discussed and shortlisted.

The concerned officers gave a firsthand appraisal about the arrangements being made for the Amarnath Yatra-2022 with special focus on power, water and road connectivity.