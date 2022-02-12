Amarnath Yatra-2022 arrangements reviewed
Ramban: To discuss the arrangements for upcoming Amarnath Yatra-2022, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam Friday chaired a preliminary meeting to work out plans for smooth conduct of the annual yatra in the district.
Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Harbans Lal, visited Chanderkote to review the pace of work on the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) Yatri Niwas, which is nearing completion.
The meeting was attended by ADC Ramban, Harbans Lal; ACD, Zameer Reshu; ACR, Dhirendra Sharma, Executive Engineers of JSD, PWD & JPDCL, Designated Officer, Food, DFOs and other officers connected to the Holy Yatra, apart from representatives of NHAI.
The NHAI was also directed to expedite work on Chanderkote Bypass so that the existing stretch can be reserved for parking of vehicles transporting yatris from Jammu.
During the meeting, the langar sites and shelter locations between Nashri and Banihnal were discussed and shortlisted.
The concerned officers gave a firsthand appraisal about the arrangements being made for the Amarnath Yatra-2022 with special focus on power, water and road connectivity.
The CMO Ramban was also directed to make adequate arrangements for providing healthcare facilities with special focus on implementation of COVID Appropriate Behaviour.
Executive Officers MC Banihal and Batote as well as Municipal Council Ramban were directed to ensure maintenance of hygiene and provisioning mobile lavatories to facilitate the yatris.
Directions were also issued to NHAI to ensure that the mini nests at Nashri, Karol, Seri, Anokhee Fall and Chamalwas were made functional well before the yatra begins.
Directions were also issued to the District Panchayat Officer to ensure that five community sanitary complexes at Peerah, Digdole and other locations enroute Jammu-Srinagar National Highway between Nashri and Banihal are also functional.
During the meeting, a detailed discussion was also held on arrangements of essential services at all locations proposed for Amarnath Yatra 2022 from Nashri tunnel to Navayuga tunnel at Banihal.