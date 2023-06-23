Amarnath Yatra arrangements reviewed in Kulgam

Kulgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal-Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today convened a meeting of officers to review security and other arrangements for smooth conduct of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2023.

At the outset, the DC was briefed by CRPF, Police and other security wings about the arrangements made for smooth conduct of SANJY-2023. The DC instructed all the security wings to ensure elaborate security arrangements at all places and keep close coordination during the Yatra.

Dr Bilal also took a detailed review of arrangements including provisions of water, electricity, Medicare facilities, sanitation and other related arrangements.

The officers from all concerned departments apprised the DC about preparations and arrangements that have been put in place by their departments for smooth and hassle free yatra.

While reviewing the arrangements, the DC maintained that the District Administration is committed to provide best facilities to the Yatris during the Yatra period and directed officers to ensure better planning and coordination among the departments at all levels for smooth conduct of the yatra.