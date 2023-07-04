Amarnath Yatra | DGP visits Pantha Chowk yatra transit camp

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday visited Pantha Chowk yatra transit camp on Tuesday and took stock of the security arrangements and traffic management at the camp made for the Amarnath yatris. A statement of J&K Police issued here said that he also interacted with the yatris and reviewed facilities being provided at the camp.

ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal and officers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) accompanied the DGP.

He inspected the functioning of the Joint Police Control Room and CCTVs.

J&K Police and CAPFs incharge camp officers briefed the DGP about the measures taken for the security of the camp.

They also apprised the DGP about the arrangements put in place for smooth security and traffic movement in and outside of the camp. During the interaction with the officers, the DGP stressed upon the officers to ensure strict compliance of SOPs and instructions conveyed for the security of the yatris.