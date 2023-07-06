Amarnath Yatra | Director General CRPF reviews security arrangements

Srinagar: Director General (DG) of CRPF , Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Thursday visited Phalgam axis of annual Amarnath Yatra to review the security arrangements.
Dr Thaosen interacted with pilgrims and officers even as respiratory distress woman pilgrims was rescued by Inspector General of CRPF Ajay Kumar Yadav by providing her his own oxygen cylinder.
“DG @crpfindia Sh S.L. Thaosen along with senior Officers, visited Pahalgam axis of #AmarnathYatra inspecting deployment & security arrangements in @KOSCRPF; reviewed arrangements at Chandanwari & Nunwan camps & Sarbal Frisking pt. Interacted with Yatris,to ensure a safe Yatra,” Kashmir Ops Sector ,CRPF said in a tweet.
In another tweet Srinagar Sector CRPF said that a respiratory distress lady pilgrims was rescued by Inspector General of CRPF Ajay Kumar Yadav by providing her his own oxygen cylinder. “Accompanying @sthaosen DG, CRPF, while reviewing security arrangements along Baltal axis, Sh. Ajay Kr. Yadav, IG rescued a lady in respiratory distress & helped her with his personal oxygen cylinder. The lady gained breath n continued her journey. #SANJY2023,” Srinagar Sector tweeted.
Pertinently, Dr Thaosen arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday and visited Baltal in Ganderbal district besides reviewing security arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
He had arrived in Jammu on Monday evening and left for Kashmir early Tuesday morning. He visited Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas and interacted with the yatris. This is the second visit of DG CRPF to J&K in less than a fortnight.