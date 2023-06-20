AMARNATH YATRA | Farooq Abdullah reviews arrangements at Baltal

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday visited Baltal base camp to review the status of preparedness for Shri Amarnath Ji annual pilgrimage through Baltal route.
He discussed arrangements put in place for healthcare, electricity, communication, water supply and sanitation, weather forecasting, disaster management, security grid and all other basic necessities for the pilgrims with the concerned authorities. Dr Farooq also visited a hospital at the base camp and reviewed arrangements for the medical care of pilgrims for the forthcoming Yatra.
The NC President was accompanied by Senior party leader Mian Altaf Ahmed, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, MP Hasnain Masoodi. Among others, officers from various stakeholder departments were also present on the occasion.
Dr Farooq appreciated the elaborate arrangements put in place by the concerned authorities at the medical facilities on the route of the yatra. He also lauded the efforts of the administration for harnessing benefits of technology to deal with any emergent situation.