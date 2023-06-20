AMARNATH YATRA | Farooq Abdullah reviews arrangements at Baltal

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday visited Baltal base camp to review the status of preparedness for Shri Amarnath Ji annual pilgrimage through Baltal route.

He discussed arrangements put in place for healthcare, electricity, communication, water supply and sanitation, weather forecasting, disaster management, security grid and all other basic necessities for the pilgrims with the concerned authorities. Dr Farooq also visited a hospital at the base camp and reviewed arrangements for the medical care of pilgrims for the forthcoming Yatra.