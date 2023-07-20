Amarnath Yatra | Paras Health Srinagar partners in health, well being of pilgrims

Srinagar: Paras Health Srinagar is organising an 11 day long free health and medical services camp in association with district administration Ganderbal at the holy Amarnath Cave.

A press release said, “ In an effort to provide quality health services to common people of all the sects , religions and tribes, Paras Health Srinagar has partnered in the grand -religious gathering at pious cave of Amarnath Yatra by organisng an 11 days Free health and medical services camp in association with district administration Ganderbal .”

It added that the Paras Health has provided services of emergency health care to the pilgrims of the yatra including basic health checks, basic screening , vitals checkup and management of chronic diseases like diabetes hypertension by keeping availability of emergency and chronic medicines in the camp , ensuring that pilgrims stay healthy and fit during the yatra.

“We have crossed the 1500 nunber of patients , who were checked / stabilised after having different issues ,oxygen unsaturation ,dizziness ,dehydration , malnutrition , nausea and vomiting etc,”the press release said .

Paras Hhealth aims to provide high standards of quality health care solutions to common masses. The idea to build a 200 bedded facility in a city like Srinagar has a goal to give compassionate and affordable health care solutions to all the sections of community .

The hospital is having latest technological facilities in terms of modern diagnostic and fully automated Cath Labs and operation theatres to ensure high quality solutions be made available for people of the valley . Managed by a team of experienced doctors and dedicated to make the difference in the healthcare delivery system. The hospital Paras Health Srinagar is on a mission to make the best medical infrastructure & expertise accessible and affordable to common masses, the press release added.