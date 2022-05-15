Amarnath Yatra | Preparations gain momentum via Baltal route

An official said that the basic preparatory work like snow clearance of the shortest 14 km track from Baltal upto holy cave is going on and will be completed very soon.

He further said that other works including track repair, repairing of foot bridges besides other facilities are being carried out in good pace so that all the preparations are completed well in advance before the commencement of Amarnath yatra.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir said that all the preparations are being put in place for the annual Amarnath ji Yatra so that the pilgrims do not face any inconvenience.