Amarnath Yatra | Preparations gain momentum via Baltal route

Srinagar: Preparations for Amarnath Yatra via Baltal route in Ganderbal district have gained further momentum.
The Yatra will begin on June 30 and conclude on August 11 this year.
This year the annual Amarnath yatra is resuming after a gap of two years. The number of pilgrims this year is expected to be more as compared to previous years, official sources said.
An official said that the basic preparatory work like snow clearance of the shortest 14 km track from Baltal upto holy cave is going on and will be completed very soon.
He further said that other works including track repair, repairing of foot bridges besides other facilities are being carried out in good pace so that all the preparations are completed well in advance before the commencement of Amarnath yatra.
Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir said that all the preparations are being put in place for the annual Amarnath ji Yatra so that the pilgrims do not face any inconvenience.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir on Sunday convened a meeting of concerned officers and Service providers at Sonamarg to review the arrangements for ensuing Shri Amarnath ji Yatra (SANJY) 2022 via Baltal route.
DC was given a detailed briefing by various departments about the arrangements being made for ensuring successful Yatra.
The meeting discussed arrangements related to medical facilities, water supply, transport, electricity, communication, establishment of control room, availability of fire tender and availabilities of essential commodities.
Besides, arrangements for sanitation and cleanliness of areas within and outside Baltal Base Camp and other halt locations were also reviewed.
On the occasion, the representatives of service providers and Beopar Mandal Sonamarg apprised the DC about their preparation for the Yatra and brought various issues into his notice.
While interacting with them, the DC said that they are main stake holders for ensuring successful Yatra and sought their cooperation in this regard. He further added that district administration is committed to address their genuine issues and demands so that that may not face any inconvenience during the Yatra Period.
Shyambir exhorted upon all the line departments and other stake holders to ensure all the arrangements pertaining to their departments are put in place well before the commence of the SANJY-2022 and sought their cooperation.
The DC also maintained that various initiatives have been taken to make Sonamarg as one of the best tourist destination and in this regard various basic facilities has been upgraded to meet the needs of tourists and other stake holders visiting here besides, more picturesque destinations would be demarcated in the Sonamarg area very soon which will give impetus to more tourist footfall in the district and will provide more employment opportunities to the locals.