Amarnath Yatra | Security arrangements reviewed at Baltal Base Camp

During the visit to Holy Cave SSP Ganderbal inspected all the routes leading to the Holy Cave for smooth Yatra. Moreover, all other security arrangements were reviewed for the safety of the pilgrims.

He took stock of enroute deployment and other security measures to be put in place during the upcoming Yatra.

He also took a detailed security review of Base camps at Baltal and Domail, besides other strategic locations and camping sites along the Yatra route.

He also reviewed traffic management for smooth passage of Yatra convoys and availability of parking places.