Amarnath Yatra | Security arrangements reviewed at Baltal Base Camp

Ganderbal: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar on Monday asked all the officials deployed for Amarnath Yatra duty along Baltal route in Ganderbal district to maintain the highest level of alertness during the period to ensure a smooth and peaceful annual pilgrimage.
SSP Ganderbal Nikhil along with SDPO Kangan Yasir Qadri and SHO Sonmarg Police station Muhammad Younis visited Baltal Base camp, Domail and Holy Cave to review the security related arrangements enroute Amar Nath Ji Cave.
During the visit to Holy Cave SSP Ganderbal inspected all the routes leading to the Holy Cave for smooth Yatra. Moreover, all other security arrangements were reviewed for the safety of the pilgrims.
He took stock of enroute deployment and other security measures to be put in place during the upcoming Yatra.
He also took a detailed security review of Base camps at Baltal and Domail, besides other strategic locations and camping sites along the Yatra route.
He also reviewed traffic management for smooth passage of Yatra convoys and availability of parking places.