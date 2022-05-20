Amendments to new education policy will hamper growth of education sector, says PSAJK

The conference was attended by various dignitaries including Provident Fund Commissioner J&K, Rizwan Uddin, Mohammad Rafi, former secretary of Education, and senior members of PSAJK. While speaking on the occasion, senior members of PSAJK threw light on the challenges and achievements in the private school sector in J&K.

While talking to Greater Kashmir on the sidelines of the conference, the president of PSAJK, GN Var, said that the conference was aimed at preparing for the NEP and discussing various challenges that it brings to the table. He said that the new amended rules of NEP leave no space for the private school sector to grow.

He said that they want policies to be framed, and rules to be amended from an academic angle. “We can feel that some of the new rules have been made through the prism of bureaucracy which will hit the school sector. We want logic-driven policies so that we can also play the role in the education sector. We want to appeal to the government to take everything into consideration and revisit these new amendments,” Var said.