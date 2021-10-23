Amid rains, Rajouri gunfight continues on day 9

Rajouri: The ongoing gunfight in the dense forests of Nar Khas in Bhata Dhurian village of Mendhar entered the ninth day Saturday with another Improvised Explosive Device (IED) recovered from the forest, taking the total number of explosive devices recovered from the spot to three.
The gunfight started in the area last Thursday in which four Army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer were killed after which the gunfight is going on in the woods.
On Saturday, the gunfight entered the ninth day with intermittent firing on Friday night reported from the area.
Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Vinod Kumar said that during the search in the forest by a joint team of the Army and Police, an IED was found and destroyed.